HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a fentanyl overdose death.

The arrest happened on Christmas Eve day. The department said the teen was arrested on a probable cause warrant for the distribution of a controlled substance causing death.

The department said the arrest was the result of an investigation of a fatal fentanyl-related overdose that occurred in June of 2023.

Contact Crimestoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS or use the P3Tips App on your smartphone with information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics.

KSN News does not name suspects until they are charged with a crime.