WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The groundbreaking for the new Hilton Garden Inn Hotel is set to take place on Monday in Hutchinson.

The event will happen at 4 p.m. at the hotel’s future location: 1715 N. Waldron, directly east of the Aldi’s parking lot.

The $18 million, 112-room hotel is expected to take approximately 16 months to complete. The new hotel is set to open in March 2025.

In 2019, the Atrium, Hutchinson’sl argest hotel, closed.