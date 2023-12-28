HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A veterinary service in Hutchinson is reporting that a person has been bit by a cat with rabies.

According to a Facebook post by Ninnescah Veterinary Service LLC, they diagnosed a positive case of rabies in a farm cat on Thursday morning.

Ninnescah says they had a client pick up a farm cat when they were severely bitten on the arm.

“We treat every bite wound from a non vaccinated animal very serious as it may life or death situation,” said Ninnescah.

Under the advice of one of their doctors, Dr. Clay, the veterinary service had the cat brought in and euthanized for testing.

“Dr. Clay informed the client to go to the emergency room and start rabies vaccinations immediately and not to wait for the test to come back from the lab,” Ninnescah said.

The person who was bit went and received their rabies vaccine and immunoglobulins, according to Ninnescah.

Ninnescah says they received positive results for rabies in the cat.

“This is the exact reason we push rabies vaccinations in pets so hard. We receive a lot of push back on rabies vaccine daily as if we are trying to up sale that vaccine to pet owners. We are truly pushing rabies vaccine as a public safety service. Rabies is a deadly disease but fortunately the vaccine is very effective in preventing the disease. Please get you pets vaccinated for rabies!!! It could be a matter of life and death for not only your pet but also you,” said Ninnescah.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases of human rabies cases in the United States are rare, with only 1 to 3 cases reported annually. Twenty-five cases of human rabies have been reported in the United States in the past decade (2009-2018). Seven of these infections were acquired outside of the U.S. and its territories. Click here for more information from the CDC on human rabies.