Hutchinson woman alive after being hit by train

HUTCHNSON, Kan. (AP) – A 22-year-old Hutchinson woman is alive despite being hit by a train as she walked home from work.

Hutchinson police Lt. Rob Rowe says Anais Saulters suffered deep cuts and a broken arm when she was hit Monday night – apparently by the train’s cow guard.

The Hutchinson News reports Saulters told police she heard the train behind her but didn’t realize how close she was to the tracks.

Rowe said the BNSF Railway train was traveling about 25 mph when Saulters was hit. She was knocked over by the collision and crawled under the train to go to a nearby business to call 911.

Rowe says Saulters didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when she was hit. She could be charged with misdemeanor trespassing.



