RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Hutchinson was killed in a car crash Saturday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Kansas Highway 96 and Worthington Road.

The KHP says the woman, 47-year-old Staci Eikleberry, was in a 2015 Nissan Altima stopped at the stop sign to Kansas Highway 96 on Worthington Road.

At the same time, a 71-year-old man from Hutchinson was driving a 1987 Peterbilt Semi Tractor east on Kansas Highway 96, approaching Worthington Road.

The KHP says Eikleberry pulled out to turn onto Kansas Highway 96 and was hit on the driver’s side of her car by the semi-tractor.

She died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-tractor received no apparent injuries.