Hutchinson woman killed in crash in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 75-year-old Hutchinson woman was killed when the car she was driving crossed the center line and struck a semi head-on.

It happened four miles west of Haviland on U.S. 54 before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Joaquin Vatierra-Serran was driving a 1998 Astro westbound when it crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. She was taken to Western Plains Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver and passenger in the semi were not injured.

