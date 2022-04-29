WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The YMCA of Hutchinson & Reno County and the Greater Wichita YMCA Boards of Directors approved a plan to bring the associations together to foster greater investment in Hutchinson to strengthen kids, residents’ physical and emotional health and the community’s overall well-being.

A management agreement in place since last November allowed both groups to identify efficiencies and explore how to meet community needs and further grow the Y’s mission in Hutchinson. The decision to bring YMCA of Hutchinson & Reno County into the Greater Wichita YMCA family came after extensive conversations with local members and community partners.

“It was extremely important for us to do our due diligence and speak with individuals and businesses that are passionate about furthering the YMCA of Hutchinson & Reno County’s 146-year legacy and increasing impact,” said Will Lewis, Chair of the YMCA of Hutchinson & Reno County Board of Directors. “The response was positive for our two associations to work side-by-side for the greater good of our communities so that we can efficiently serve even more in the Hutchinson area with expanded mission-focused programming and membership options.”

The Y’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that promote healthy lifestyles, strong families, and positive youth development to build healthy spirit, mind and body for all, regardless of ability to pay. The shared footprint being created is grounded by the proud histories of both organizations as well as by a longstanding collaborative relationship.

“When we talk about community at the Y, it’s about much more than facilities and exercise or sports schedules. It’s about giving every child, teen, adult and older adult a welcoming and enriching space where they can heal, calm and restore their mind, body and spirit and connect with the good in themselves and others,” said Randy Carlgren, Chair of Greater Wichita YMCA Board of Directors. “The need for YMCA services in the areas surrounding Hutchinson and Wichita has never been greater. The joining of our associations will increase our power to meet our common goals to nurture the potential of kids, promote healthy living and foster a sense of social responsibility.”

A transition period will take place over the next several months. The Greater Wichita YMCA currently operates 10 branches in Wichita, Andover, Newton and El Dorado. The YMCA of Hutchinson & Reno County is located at 716 E. 13th Avenue.