Hutchinson Zoo closes for first time in a decade due to flooding Video

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - The flooding is presenting problems not only for residents in Hutchinson, but also animals.

The flood waters forced the Hutchinson Zoo to close for the first time in more than a decade.

"We closed earlier this week, and it's mainly for safety," Zoo Director Ryan VanZant said.

Some sidewalks, exhibits and playscapes were underwater Thursday morning.

"Our bison are on high ground," he said. "But it does take a boat to take their food over there in the morning."

The water was so high, he said animals were transported to high ground at the facility Monday morning.

"Currently, we moved about seven to 10 animals, and there's probably another three to four that we'll likely move by the end of the day," VanZant said. "As long as they have the option for dry land, we will allow them to stay in there."

With more storms coming, VanZant said the zoo will remain close over the weekend.

He said he is hoping to move the animals back early next week.

"I hope that I guess Monday the sun comes out and everybody has been a little bit stir crazy," he said. "And that we can least open the zoo in some capacity."

VanZant said all the animals that are still in their habitats are safe.

Each habitat has an indoor facility connected that can withstand severe weather.





