HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Zoo is known for its wildlife rehabilitation facility. They have several deer on the property. In the past month, many people reached out to the zoo to see if they could take “Bucky the Friendly Deer” and give him a new home. The zoo’s director said it wasn’t a simple decision.

“It is an emotional situation for us as well. We are a collective of people who are passionate about wildlife,” Hutchinson Zoo Director Nicole Mantz said.

She said they worked with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for the past month, ultimately making the decision to decline to take in Bucky. She added a deer’s familiarity with humans can become a safety issue.

“They don’t always realize that they’re deer, and we are humans, and when it comes to rut season for white-tailed deer specifically, they may look to humans for mates as opposed to deer,” Mantz said.

She said Bucky’s unknown health status was a concern, as he may have had a chronic wasting disease. This would prove to be a risk the zoo could not justify taking.

“There is still that exposure to the disease for the rest of our animals. Not only would we have to cull the rest of our herd, but we would also never be able to have a member of the deer family on zoo grounds,” Mantz said.

The only way to test for the disease is through the brain after a deer dies. The zoo is licensed to rehabilitate animals. Mantz said they could potentially re-home a baby deer in the future under the right circumstances.

“Had Bucky, if he was injured or orphaned, that is a situation we can effect, and we can help those fawns find the right rehabber to be able to reintroduce them back into the wild,” said Mantz.

The KDWP was called to respond to an “active public safety incident involving a habituated white-tailed buck.” KDWP staff captured him in a net, carefully loaded him onto a truck, and took him to a private farm, where he was humanely euthanized.

The zoo’s director says nobody wins in the death of Bucky, the Friendly Deer, and they empathize with those in the community who enjoy his company.