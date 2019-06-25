Hutchinson Zoo gets fundraising support after flooding

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – When a nonprofit group asked for donations to help the Hutchinson Zoo recover from flood damage, it hoped to raise $10,000 in a month or two.

Supporters passed the goal in five days.

A Facebook fundraiser organized by Friends of the Hutchinson Zoo started June 18 and passed the $10,000 goal Saturday.

The Hutchinson News reports the zoo has been closed since May 21 because of flooding. The animals are safe in temporary housing but playgrounds and five buildings were damaged.

Zoo director Ryan VanZant says staff hasn’t been able to estimate the cost of repairs because the water that forced the zoo to close is still standing in the buildings.

The Facebook fundraiser continues to accept donations and a new goal might be set when damages are calculated.