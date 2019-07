HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been closed for nearly two months, but tomorrow the Hutchinson Zoo will open its doors once again.

The Zoo was inundated with water back in May. Much of the water has not receded because the water table is too high.

While it will be open tomorrow, many areas will be blocked off because of standing water.

The zoo. has raised more than $10,000 to help with repairs.