Hutton gets WSU contract for Student-Athlete Success Center, arena renovations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A $10.4 million contract to build a new Student-Athlete Success Center and renovate parts of Charles Koch Arena at Wichita State University has been awarded to Hutton, a Wichita-based construction firm.

Officials with Wichita State, the WSU Foundation and WSU Athletics selected Hutton, one of six construction companies that presented proposals for the project in March.

The contract was awarded after WSU Athletics and the WSU Foundation raised $13.8 million in private funds for the project. Funds raised in excess of the $10.4 million contract will cover other costs, such as architectural design, interior design and equipment.

The project is completely funded through donor contributions, and the construction contract is through the WSU Foundation.