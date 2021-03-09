HVAC blamed for fire at K-State campus administration building

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Manhattan Fire Department battled a fire at Edwards Hall on the K-State campus Tuesday morning. The fire is believed to be started by an HVAC unit.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from a third-floor window. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in 10 minutes. The fire was contained to the northeast corner of the building.

The loss is estimated to be about $20,000 for both contents and damage.

Edwards Hall is an administrations building that houses Human Capital Services and the University Police Department and the Division of Public Safety.

