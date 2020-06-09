HVAC companies backed up for weeks as people call to have air conditioning fixed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As summer begins to set in, temperatures are rising as are the calls for air conditioning repairs.

“We are getting a lot of calls,” says Mike McDowell, general manager of Dan’s Heating and Cooling.

McDowell says the phones just keep.

“We have to spend a lot of time educating our customers on all the things that go into why we are so busy,” said McDowell.

He says it is so busy that if you called right now you still might be waiting.

“At least two weeks and growing,” McDowell said.

When you do see a Dan’s van pull into your driveway, it certainly is a relief, just ask Troy Swinehart

“it was a couple of days of some really extreme heat,” said Swinehart.

Dan’s was able to knock his job out in a few minutes. A bad capacitor may have been to blame.

“I constantly run the fans and all that stuff and try to keep cool as much as possible,” said Swinehart.

Troy is lucky. He called last week but a cancellation allowed him to be fit him in earlier.

“Everyone calls right now. I think the biggest misconception is that because there are so many HVAC companies in Wichita that you can make a phone call and say my air is out, can you come out here today?” said McDowell.

This is not the reality McDowell says and why many people may be waiting as these crews work quickly to cool things down.

“We do the best we can to get folks in. Some people will cancel. If we have an opening, we will try and get someone in,” McDowell said.

“I was glad that they were available earlier because it was scheduled for Wednesday,” Swinehart said.

Dan’s opens at 8 am, and McDowell tells me they get calls 10 minutes before they open and the calls keep coming all day.

LATEST STORIES: