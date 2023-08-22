WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One school in Wichita and another in McPherson canceled classes due to HVAC systems breaking down, meaning 1,300 kids were told not to come to class.

Wichita’s Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet began experiencing problems with their system late in the day on Monday. There was no air coming in, leading to temperatures in the classroom rising close to 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

A spokesperson with Wichita Public Schools said it became obvious there was a safety concern and that classes on Tuesday would need to be canceled.

“People are thirsty, people are fidgety, it’s just not a comfortable environment. When students are more concerned with how it feels in the air, they’re not going to concentrate on the lesson,” said Susan Arensman, Wichita Public Schools.

A local heating and cooling company says they’ve also been receiving a couple hundred calls a day for repairs at local homes.

“That equipment is being pushed beyond its efficiencies, and it struggles to keep up,” said Mike Mcdowell, owner of Dan’s Heating and Cooling.

McPherson High School canceled classes on Tuesday. Their school began experiencing similar temperatures early Monday morning. This led to the decision to send students and staff home around 10:45 a.m.

The McPherson district overnighted a repair part to the system in hopes of students returning to class on Wednesday. District officials are unsure at this time if they will be allowing students back tomorrow.

The district’s superintendent, Shiloh Vincent, is hopeful a bond will pass in November that will allow around $10 million for HVAC renovations. A move he believes is needed as some of their system is still original from when the school was built in 1963.

“The reality is we know that in the building, we have a study facility that has pointed out that we have a lot of equipment that needs to be replaced,” said Vincent.

According to United Teachers of Wichita, there is a plan in place for Wednesday to address the issue and maintain a reasonable temperature in the schools.

“Please be assured that we are working diligently with the district to ensure a comfortable learning environment for both students and staff,” states United Teachers of Wichita.

The facilities director will be visiting the buildings Tuesday night to ensure that the air conditioning remains on overnight.