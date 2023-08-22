WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some schools in the area are closed due to HVAC issues.

McPherson High School is closed Tuesday due to a motor chiller fan that failed on Monday and left 80% of the building without air conditioning. The district said the motor will need to be replaced before the building can resume all full activities. A part has been located, and work could happen today.

In Wichita, Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet will not have class on Tuesday due to HVAC issues. Officials say it impacts Latchkey programs.