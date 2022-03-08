WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As gas prices continue to spike, some are turning to alternative options, like electric vehicles. Some national estimates show electric car sales will increase 35% in 2022.

“I’ve found this to be less stressful. I have to plan my route, but I can always find a charging station,” said Jeff, who drives an electric vehicle. “I don’t even look at gas prices anymore.”

At Hatchett Hyundai West, they are getting the new all-electric hybrid IONIQ FIVE in a few months.

Until then, the hybrids are the hot ticket.

“The unique thing about it is the gas motor actually charges up the battery,” said Matt Watson, a salesperson at Hatchett Hyundai West. “You don’t have to worry about plugging it in. The gas mileage is 55 combined.”

Watson says more people are getting hybrids than ever before. And more people are asking about finding the all-electric.

“Absolutely, we get phone calls all the time,” said Watson. “We get actually get phone calls from out of state.”

Watson says inventory is coming in, and demand is strong. So they work every day at getting the right car.

“What happens is a lot of this stuff is already pre-sold before it comes off the truck,” said Watson.

Inventory across the board at different dealerships is still not where it was a couple of years ago.

The chip shortage continues to hit the industry, so there are challenges with inventory, both new and used.

“We have to be smart about used inventory,” said Mike Wildeman with Donovan Auto & Truck Center. “Getting the right car at the right price is extremely difficult and important. We price them according to the market. We’re not going to buy a car for a certain amount and expect to make a profit margin based on what we pay for it.”

Wildeman says they continue to get new cars, and they do have units on their lot.

“New inventory is coming in just like it has for the past six months or so,” said Wildeman. “We are not getting a lot of it, and most of it is pre-sold.”

If you’re looking for a hybrid or an electric, they are out there. And Watson says hybrids are now very comfortable with evolving safety features that make them easy to sell.

“The times [are] changing, the technology evolves, yeah I didn’t think ten years ago. I don’t think I’d ever think about even buying a hybrid,” said Watson. “Now I jump in, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is unbelievable.'”