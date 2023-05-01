WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HYPE (Helping Youth Prepare for Employment) is hosting a paid trade skills camp for teens 14 to 18 years old in Wichita this summer.

Camp HYPE Trade Skills Week is scheduled for 9 a.m. to around 4 or 4:30 p.m. from June 5 to June 8 at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N Amidon Ave #1100.

The Workforce Center says the camp is a four-day learning experience where students will be exposed to valuable soft skills and an inside look at jobs in the skills trade, including plumbing, pipe fitting and electrical.

“Students will learn about a career field they are interested in and will be paid a stipend of up to $200.00 based on punctuality, attendance, participation and sponsor of the camp,” the Wichita Workforce says.

Registration for Camp HYPE Trade Skills Week, sponsored by Local Trade Unions, is now open. To register, click here.

Breakfast, snacks and lunch are provided.

Closed-toed shoes are required for the camp.