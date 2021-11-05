I-135 and Kellogg ramp reopens after closing due to oil spill

Local

(Courtesy KanDrive.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County dispatchers say crews closed a ramp at I-135 and Kellogg because of an oil spill Friday morning

The oil was on the ramp from northbound I-135 to westbound Kellogg.

(Courtesy KanDrive.org)

The ramp was only closed for a short time while crews made it safe for drivers. When KSN last checked, the ramp was already reopened.

You can check the status of Wichita roads and Kansas highways on WichWay.org or KanDrive.org. The two sites are connected. WichWay.org shows Wichita area roads. KanDrive.org expands to show all the highways in Kansas.

