NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The closure of two I-135 ramps in Newton is postponed until Friday, Dec. 9, due to fog and expected rain.

The ramps that will close: the northbound ramp at Exit 31, at First Street, and the southbound ramp at Exit 31, at Broadway. Each closure will be from around 9 a.m. to around 3 p.m.

The temporary closures will allow a pavement-marking project to proceed.