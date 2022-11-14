NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting on Monday, Nov. 21, drivers on I-135 in Newton will have to slow down and share one lane. This is because the Kansas Department of Transportation is starting an almost two-month-long bridge project.

KDOT says the project will be in the southbound and northbound lanes between the U.S. Highway 50 junctions on the north and south sides of town.

Signs will direct drivers to a slower speed and into one lane with an 11-foot width restriction in both directions. The traffic project begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 and ends around Jan. 13.

KDOT says crews will work on the bridge approach and pavement replacement on the I-135 bridges at Broadway Avenue and First Street.