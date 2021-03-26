I-135 to be closed overnight in McPherson County for bridge removal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation will temporarily close I-135 from mile marker 60 to 82 on Friday, Mar. 26 for removal of the Shawnee Road bridge in McPherson County.

The bridge is located about 10.5 miles north of U.S. 56.

I-135 will close at 7 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26. Traffic will follow the signed detour via K-4, K-15, and U.S. 56. No oversized loads will be allowed on the detour.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert for the warning signs when approaching and
driving through a highway work zone.

