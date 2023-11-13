WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers will have to take a detour if they try to use Interstate 135 in north Wichita this weekend, Nov. 18-19.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing southbound I-135 on Saturday and northbound I-135 on Sunday. Both closures are expected to last about eight hours, from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Road construction crews will be removing forms from a new overhead bridge.

Saturday detour

On Saturday, the southbound lanes will be closed from south of I-235 to 29th Street.

All southbound I-135 traffic traveling from north of I-235 will be diverted onto southbound I-235.

Any northbound I-235 traffic exiting onto southbound I-135 will be detoured onto eastbound K-96 to Hillside, then to westbound K-96 to SB I-135.

Traffic on westbound K-96 will not be allowed to travel west of Hillside and will need to use an alternate route to reach I-135.

Traffic on Hillside in the vicinity of K-96 will be detoured.

Detour plan for southbound I-135 traffic for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Courtesy KDOT)

Sunday detour

On Sunday, northbound I-135 will be closed from 29th Street to the K-96 junction.

All northbound I-135 traffic will exit to eastbound K-96 and can return to northbound I-135 after exiting at Hillside, turning onto westbound K-96 and using the exit to northbound I-135.

Traffic on westbound K-96 will not be allowed to travel west of Hillside and will need to use an alternate route to reach I-135.

Traffic on Hillside in the vicinity of K-96 will be detoured.

Detour plan for northbound I-135 traffic for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Courtesy KDOT)

For updates on the North Junction projects, visit 135Gold.com.