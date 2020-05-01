WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A truck spilled a load of debris on a ramp in southwest Wichita Friday afternoon. The bed tilted as the truck turned. There are no injuries.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the entrance ramp to I-235 northbound from K-42 will be closed until approximately 4 p.m. Friday.
Troopers are asking drivers to find alternate routes until the cleanup is finished.
LATEST STORIES:
- FDA allows emergency use of drug remdesivir for coronavirus
- DA: Wichita used car dealership agrees to pay penalties after investigation
- Wichita man arrested for aggravated domestic battery strangulation
- Wesley will allow limited visitation
- I-235 ramp closed while crews clean up debris on road