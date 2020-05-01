I-235 ramp closed while crews clean up debris on road

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A truck spilled a load of debris on a ramp in southwest Wichita Friday afternoon. The bed tilted as the truck turned. There are no injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the entrance ramp to I-235 northbound from K-42 will be closed until approximately 4 p.m. Friday.

Troopers are asking drivers to find alternate routes until the cleanup is finished.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories