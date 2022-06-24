WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Northbound drivers may get a surprise if they try to take the northbound ramp from U.S. Interstate 235 to northbound U.S. Interstate 135 in Wichita Friday night, June 24.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound ramp for two hours, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

KDOT said the closure is so workers can safely off-load bridge beams for the interchange construction in that area.

The goal of the North Junction construction is to improve safety and traffic flow at the connections of I-135, I-235, K-96 and K-254. Click here to learn more about the project.