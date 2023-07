Wichita, KAN. (KSNW) – One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle early Friday morning.

The crash happened on northbound Interstate 235 near 13th Street around 4 a.m.

Law enforcement officers closed northbound traffic on I-235 at 13th Street for several hours while they investigated.

Police say the motorcycle left the roadway, and parts of a fence were knocked down.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.