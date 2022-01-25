I-70 closed west of Goodland due to snow and crashes in Colorado

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – I-70 is closed west of Goodland due to snow and crashes.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says if you have to travel, slow down. Currently, the roads are snow-packed and icy in spots.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman said troopers out west are reporting very low visibility and poor conditions.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast is calling for as much as 6 inches of snow in some places in western Kansas. Already, about 10 inches of snow has fallen west of Burlington in Kit Carson County.

