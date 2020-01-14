“I believe it is our time to shine’: Wichita Police Department recruits record number of women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has recruited 12 women, a record for the department, in a class that began this week at the Law Enforcement Training Center.

Sgt. Jeremy Vogel tells KSN News the class has 34 recruits and one-third are women. In the past, the class recruited eight women in 2011 and tied that number in 2019. The goal of the department, Vogel said, is adding more diversity.

“One of the goals of Chief Gordon Ramsey with our department is to better diversify our police department,” said Sgt. Vogel. “Because here is the thing, the community is who we work for. Our slogan on the police car is to protect and serve. So how can better protect and serve the community we are serving? To diversify the police department. How can we do that? It is trying to reflect the community we are serving.”

KSN talked with a Wichita recruit about why she chose to join the department and what she thinks about being with a record number of women.

Vanessa Campos

“I like helping people, and I told myself maybe the best way to that would be putting my application in and serving the community here in Wichita,” said Vanessa Campos, Wichita Police Department recruit. “Woman empowerment like they are saying. It is awesome hearing that we are the class that has the most women police recruits. I believe it is our time to shine. “

