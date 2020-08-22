‘I feel hurt’: Seniors heartbroken over BOE’s decision to sideline sports

Unfair.

One word athletes say sums up the Board of Education’s Decision to sideline sports for Wichita students.

Their frustration could be felt at what may be the last volleyball and football practice at Heights High School Friday.

“I feel hurt,” said Senior Maliq Little.

These students hoping the board reverses course, before permanently altering theirs.

“I am disappointed, a little mad, and disheartened because we deserve a season,” said Senior Emily Wagner.

Wagner’s teammate on the volleyball team, Zoey Tauanu’u agrees.

“I did not expect my last goodbye to be a practice,” Tauanu’u added.

For many, Friday may have been the last time they rolled the volleyballs out for practice or suited up for football drills.

“I am really heartbroken, actually — it is crazy to think that all summer we have been out here working just to have all that work taken away in the blink of an eye,” said Senior Dylan Depperschmidt.

“I had hopes for this season. I have been talking to coaches about coming to see me play and now I do not know if I can even get any film for them because I am getting that year taken away,” Wagner added. “Last year I made the second team, my goal was to make the first team this year.”

Wagner is among the many students at Heights who want to play sports at the next level. They feel they’ve been denied that opportunity.

“As for me, as a senior, this is one of the sports I want to go to college for and try and get recognized for, so anything that can help from this year,” Tauanu’u explained. Last year I have a tape but it is probably not the best.”

But it’s not just playing college ball that motivates these high schoolers, it’s the bond they share as a team, and as a team does, they are working to get through this together.

“As much as I love the game being out here with my brothers is what I am here for,” Little said during practice. “My brothers are everything to me. This is all I am out here for and I love to be out here with them”

Depperschmidt added, “I look out at all the young bucks and I can think of their future and the next generation of what Heights high school will be so that is what keeps me positive.”

The football team held an impromptu Senior Day for each senior before the final practice to give them a final, special send-off.