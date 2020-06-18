‘I feel like a weight was lifted off my shoulders’: Supreme Court blocks President Trump from ending DACA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Kansas Dreamer says Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling on DACA is a weight off her shoulders.

“I feel relieved, I feel like these past few months was like living in fear and uncertainty,” said Sarahi Aguilera, DACA recipient

Aguilera first moved to the United States when she was 7 years old. Her family moved from Camargo, Chihuahua, making Liberal their home.

“You know a lot of people come here for the American dream, and for them, it was always a dream to give us a better life and just do everything that they can, everything that is in their hands to give us whatever we need to be successful,” said Aguilera.

She moved to Wichita two years ago to continue her education in criminal justice.

“It was very relieving like it felt unreal. I was honestly expecting a different decision. I was ready to continue to fight, but just the decision made my day,” said Aguilera.

Aguilera feels she can now continue her education without fear.

“My dream is to be an immigration attorney one day, and I want to fight for people who were once in my shoes.”

She hopes DACA will continue to be an opportunity for children who migrated to the United States at a young age, giving them a chance for the American dream.

“You shouldn’t let a legal status define what you want to do,” said Aguilera.

