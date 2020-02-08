‘I feel like it is a thriving market’: Gauging the local brewery community in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Everyone has a preference when it comes to their favorite brew.

If some business owners in that community had a say, they would hope every brewery would be a success.

“We want everyone to go to all of the breweries,” says Stacy Lattin, owner of Hopping Gnome.

There are many breweries in Wichita, including the Hopping Gnome.

“We usually have four to five beers that we rotate that are seasonal,” says Torrey Lattin.

More than five years in the business and the Lattin duo feels they have hit their stride and are pouring with confidence. But after hearing one brewery close they do admit feeling somewhat worried. But they stick to their guns, or beers, and stick together as business owners.

“It is more collaboration than versus competition,” says Lattin. “We work together and, like I was saying, everybody offers something different. So we may have similar styles,” stated Lattin.

Other brewery owners feel similar and also were also surprised by a recent closing.

“Even if you take the brewing aspect out of it, it is scary to own any business,” says Jennifer Ruteledge, Assistant General Manager at The Pour House. “Anything can happen at any time.”

The two businesses aren’t sharing glasses but both businesses will share a cheers over what they feel is a thriving market.

“I think as long as you have a passion for it, and you are good with business,” says Rutledge.

“There is room for everyone,” adds Lattin.

