‘I give my time to bring this joy’: Santa’s helper teams up with motorcycle club to bring Christmas cheer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of Santa’s helpers is trading in his sleigh for a bike this year. Working to give the gift of joy, motorcycle club ‘We Ride Kansas’ wanted to make sure families in-need were able to receive Christmas presents this holiday season. That’s why they asked for extra help.

“I am always looking for ways to put the suit on and bring a little holiday cheer whoever I can,” said Freddie Townsend.



Also known as one of Santa’s helpers, Townsend has been passing along his kindness for several years now, helping those who need it the most during the Christmas season.

“I give my time to bring this joy,” said Townsend.

And this year is no different, Santa’s helper teamed up with the club on Christmas Eve delivering gifts to 13 families.

“In each case, they do a little research. They try to find out what the need is in the family, and then, they try to meet that need,” said Townsend.



Offering the gift of a helping hand to those affected by the pandemic or those unable to make ends meet.

“Santa is a year-round thing. It’s just he comes out in the open at Christmas,” said Townsend.

Although this year, Santa’s helper was not able to go into the homes of the families because of social distancing. He said the kids were still able to spend some quality time with him outdoors.

