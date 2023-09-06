WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People, places, and surroundings can be key in changing your life when getting sober.

Oxford House has helped thousands of people in recovery get back on their feet and stay on track, like Brian Homes, who is now living life.

“There are a lot of people that respect me, and I don’t take that for granted one bit.”

Fifteen years ago, things looked different for him.

“I had a lot of hiccups and falls,” Homes said. “Thirty-six months in prison that would have been my rock bottom.”

After being confined to a cell, he found freedom in a home.

“I had a friend that lived at an Oxford House.”

He interviewed, became a housemate, and stayed for 10 years, where he found brotherhood.

“Oxford House is all about refurbishing your life,” Homes said. “Everybody was there for the same reason, and we have the same common goal to get sober and stay sober.”

Brian started putting one foot in front of the other and moving. He vowed not to forget what he’s gained along the way.

“I paid off all my fines, and I got my license back; I got off parole and probation and did everything I was supposed to do, and I did all that through Oxford House.”

To keep his sobriety, Brian said he had to pass it along.

“I mentor a few guys. I think a lot about it used to be me, and it can be me again if I’m not careful.”

He works with others in recovery to create safe, sober spaces.

Every Fourth of July, there’s a party at the 101 Club that grows year to year.

“It’s collectively one of the biggest events in the area as far as sober events, and it’s free.”

Mentorship comes in groups and with one-on-one work.

“I don’t sugarcoat it because recovery is life. Some of the situations we are talking about are tough.”

He is also helping people brand new to recovery.

“If I don’t give this away to people, then what am I doing.”

Brian says everyone in the house has to keep the home together, and they hold each other accountable.

Everything is run democratically, and if the house doesn’t vote on it, it doesn’t happen.

Wichita is strong in the Oxford House community and just sent 72 people to the national convention in DC.

If you are facing addiction, KSN News has set up links to organizations that can help. Click here for more.