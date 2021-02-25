‘I have not found a place like Wichita’: Novacoast CEO chooses city for new 24-7 security operations center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita Partnership and Paul Anderson, the CEO of Novacoast, announced on Thursday that he has chosen Wichita for a new security operation center.

Novacoast is a privately held security company with a 24-year history. According to the company’s website, they help organizations find, create and implement solutions for a powerful security posture through advisory, engineering, development and managed services. It is based in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The company plans to hire 60 people in Wichita and will locate its new operation center at the Epic Center. The company said the 60 new job postings will be available today on Kansasworks.com. In the future, the company could hire more.

“The office for Novacoast will house sales, developers, cybersecurity engineers for delivery teams, and most importantly a new 24×7 security operations center in downtown Wichita,” said Anderson.

“The company has a strong leadership and strong global customer base of highly regulated such as banks, healthcare, and energy companies,” said Jeff Fluhr, Great Wichita Partnership president. “Those that are required to have the highest level of cybersecurity in identity and access management service.”

When asked why Anderson chose Wichita, he said he liked the revitalization efforts going on downtown. He also loved the food and dining.

“We want to place where people want to work and live. That is the first thing I noticed,” Anderson said. “Your cost of doing business is very competitive compared to other states in the U.S.”

Anderson said he visited Wichita three times since December 2020 and was impressed with a tremendous amount of IT and cybersecurity resources already in the city.

“Starting with educational institutions. I met personally with Wichita State, Butler, Friends, and WSU Tech. Really impressive programs creating great talent pools,” Anderson said. “We spend a lot of time training our employees. We want them to live in the community where we hire them.”

Anderson also said the 184th Intelligence Wing for the Air National Guard at McConnell was another asset.

“I have not found a place like Wichita,” Anderson said. “It is a truly unique place not only in the country but in the world.”

Lieutenant Governor David Toland and Commerce Secretary David Toland joined Senator Jerry Moran, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, and other local officials for Novacoast’s virtual announcement

“This will not only provide well-paying high-tech jobs to Wichitans, but Novacoast’s selection of Wichita is evidence of our focused efforts to diversify our regional economy,” said Mayor Whipple.

“Cybersecurity is the first initiative of the Framework for Growth’s Kansas Competitiveness Project, designed to bring new skills and technologies to drive our economic performance. We’re excited for your future here, and the important work you will do every day to help protect people and places in Kansas and well beyond,” said Lt. Gov. Toland.