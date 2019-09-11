‘I just never thought it would happen here’: Wichita homeowner after stolen Jeep crashes in his yard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crime spree through Wichita and Sedgwick County lands two people in jail and a third in the hospital.

It all started after police tried to stop a stolen Jeep.

The driver took off and almost ran over an officer who fired his gun.

The Jeep then crashed in a neighborhood in north Wichita.

One of the suspects carjacked a couple, led sheriff’s deputies on a chase and eventually crashed near Clearwater.

Two of the suspects are at the Sedgwick County Jail, the other is in a hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg.

The wild chain of events started at a McDonald’s, and one of two police chases ended in the front yard of a a very surprised homeowner.

“I guess it happens in any neighborhood anywhere, but I just never thought it would happen here,” said Larry Buller, who lives near 29th and Halstead.

He found out about the chase that ended up in his front yard through a neighbor’s phone call Tuesday morning.

“She had told me what had started, and I quickly hurried home,” he said.

And when he got there, there was no doubt his home was a crime scene.

“The police let me in after a few minutes, and they walked through my backyard and a few of my neighbors’ backyards,” said Buller. “When I looked out the front door, after I got in the house, I saw the Jeep right here by the tree.”

Buller’s neighbor Lisa Waner said she’s never seen anything like it.

“So many police officers everywhere, drones, everything, scanning the area,” she said.

Police told her and her son to get inside.



And even though there were dozens of officers and a wrecked Jeep in her neighborhood, she never felt in danger.

“We came on home and went in and locked the doors, but we felt really safe.”

As for Buller, he’s just happy that the ordeal ended safely for officers and his neighbors.

“They knew what they were doing and kept everybody out of harms way,” he said.

Police have not released the names of the suspects yet.

But they are all in custody.

