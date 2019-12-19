‘I just started crying’: Secret Santa pays for layaway items at Wichita store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tears of joy filled a Wichita store on Wednesday evening.

A secret Santa surprised nine local families by paying for their layaway items at Burlington Coat Factory.

Two of the recipients say they thought it was a prank.

“He said, ‘yeah, it’s real.’ I said how much was my layaway? He told me ‘you know’, and I was like, oh, this is real. I just started crying,” said Tamara Green.

“It’s like a blessing. Like, I said, I lost my job on Saturday, and I didn’t know how I was going to get everything off layaway,” said Heidi Jackson.

Pay away the layaway is a national organization that helps families in need. It is funded by donations.

