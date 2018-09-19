‘I know the sacrifices they make.' Community recognizes law enforcement impact

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - As I was waiting for my live shot in front of the Law enforcement Memorial, a community member ran up to me frantically looking for a way to pay tribute to Deputy Robert Kunze.

“Excuse me,” she yelled from the other side of my car window. “Where is the flag? I need to sign it on behalf of my family.”

The flag, which had hundreds of signatures from Wednesday’s event, had since been removed.

“What can I do? Can I still donate money? I need to do something,” she said flustered.

After giving her information to donate through The Honore Adversis Foundation she hopped in her car to head to Resthaven Mortuary. The community is invited to a public viewing for Deputy Kunze which will be held Wednesday night at Resthaven Mortuary from 5:00 to 9:00.

"A lot of times, the officers get the bad rap, or they get criticized," said former officer, Pat Romans. "To see when an officer is injured or killed, the community come together and be supportive. It’s nice to know that those guys have the community's appreciation."

Kunze's funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at Central Community Church. This will be followed by a procession to Resthaven.