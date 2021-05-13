13-year-old boy arrested in Ulysses teen’s death on the same day he’s laid to rest

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – Several people in Ulysses said their last goodbye Thursday morning to 14-year-old Christopher Garcia. His funeral was held at the Civic Center in Grant County.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Christopher was shot in the face at Russ Binney Park in late April. He died on Sunday, May 2 from his injuries. On Thursday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Ulysses Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 13-year-old boy was arrested and transported to the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Garden City. He was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

Alan Garcia told KSN News on Thursday that he had a strong bond with his brother. He also said he was a spirited, loving, and caring young man who made an impact on the community.

“We appreciate everybody for their condolences and their prayers,” said Alan Garcia. “If anybody knows me, they know family is one of the biggest things in my life. They are the most important thing to me.”

Alan added that his brother was loved by many in the community, and the family moved the funeral to accommodate more attendees.

“We couldn’t even hold it at the church because we just expected so many people to come,” Alan said.

Christopher enjoyed playing sports, but his true passion was his love for cooking.

“He loved to cook. I would ask him, ‘hey, Chris can you cook this for me?’ he would turn around and he would make it for me with love,” Alan reminisced.

Alan said his family is extremely thankful for all the support the community has shown them. A GoFundMe page was created to help the family with medical and funeral expenses. Anyone who would like to contribute can click here.