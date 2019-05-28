‘I need him back’: Family offers $500 for return of stolen urn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita couple is asking for the public’s help in finding a family member’s urn that was stolen out of their car.

On May 19, Ratwan and Karma Norwood were woken up by an employee at the Motel 6 alerting them that their car’s window was broken. The couple had been staying at the motel on East Kellogg while their home was being repaired from plumbing issues.

“When I initially looked in the car, I noticed the items we had left in the car were missing,” said Ratwan Norwood. “I looked a little deeper, and I noticed that my father’s urn was missing.”

Norwood’s father passed away in 2007. Norwood said the urn is all he has left of his father.

“My father and I were very, very close,” said Norwood.

In surveillance video, a white Nissan SUV can be seen parked next to the Norwood’s car.

“They sat there for awhile, and you can see in the video, they were doing something in the car,” said Norwood.

Later in the video, a man gets out of the back seat and walks over to the Norwood’s car. He then shatters the back window, opens the car door and takes several items before hurrying to get back in the SUV as it takes off. A woman was in the passengers seat and someone was in the driver’s seat.

“It was my father,” said Norwood. “I really just need my father back.”

Norwood said the urn was inside a treasure chest like box. The urn is clear and his father’s ashes can be seen through the urn.

“Bring him back,” said Norwood. “Take him to the [hotel’s] front desk. Have somebody take him to the front desk, drop him off and leave or something. Anything.”

While the thought that Norwood may never get the urn back brings strong emotions, he said he knows his father is with him.

“He’s always with me, always has been,” said Norwood. “I need him back.”

The family is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of the urn and ashes.

A police report has been filed with the Wichita Police Department.

If you have any information about the theft or where the urn might be, call Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.