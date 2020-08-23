‘I will revisit old lesson plans with my kids’: Teachers anticipate slow start to new school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When going back to school, there’s always a little review needed to make sure students start the year on the right footing, but students haven’t had a full day in the classroom since March.

KSN News spoke with a teacher who says her main concern is seeing how the kids will adjust to starting the year online.

Many students in the district were not able to finish their lessons last year and may have fallen behind. That is why Northeast Magnet teacher, Heather Aldrich, plans to have a grace period for her students. It will allow them to ask any questions and even revisit some old learning material.

“So, the district has adjusted all the pacing guides to include some of the things that they really need to learn prior to learning new material,” said Aldrich. “Especially in the math field. We anticipate a lot of this, and we prepare for it every year, but this year will be a little more difficult.”

Aldrich also says students at Northeast Magnet will have a lighter class load than normal with only four courses.

