‘I will walk again’: Augusta teen remains positive after motocross accident left him paralyzed

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The sound of motorcycles and the sight of dirt hills is a sense of home away from home for 14-year-old Westen Erwin.

“It’s like my mojo, basically. It’s what I love to do,” the Augusta teen said.

Motocross is a passion for Westen. One race in early May would put that rush on pause.

“I had a bad start. I went up to a double and there I went between two people and I was about to take off and I seen someone in front of me,” Westen said. “I didn’t want to land on them. So, I hit the back brake.”

That’s when Westen landed head first into the second hill.

“You kind of go okay, he’s gonna get up,” said Jay Erwin, Westen’s Dad. “When I took off and I came up to the jump where he was laying, and realize he’s not getting up this time. That was – it took my breath away.”

The first thing Westen said after it happened was “Just tell my mom, I’m fine.”

Westen broke his neck and back, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

“The night of the accident, he was laying there in bed, and he just looked at us and said, ‘I will walk again but if God has other plans, so be it.’ He’s racing something,” said Nicole Erwin, Westen’s mom.

Days after the accident, Westen quickly went to rehab.

“People have been saying I’ve been making pretty good progress for where I’m at now,” Westen said. “Like two months ago, I couldn’t even hold up my head. Now I can hold up my head independently.”

Sunday, Westen went back to Bar2Bar MX race track in Maize where it all happened.

“It’s really good to be back. I’ve been missing it, missed a lot of people. Glad to be back at the track,” Westen said.

His motocross family was thrilled to see his drive and positivity back on the track.

“Regardless what happens to you regardless of the situation you’re given, your attitude means a lot,” said Burce Richardson, owner of Bar2Bar MX race track. “The entire moto community and the entire community, in general, sees his attitude and it just motivates us all.”

Westen hopes his story will inspire others to work hard and never give up.

Westen and his family are heading to Vegas for a new phase of rehab Monday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover medical expenses. You can donate by clicking here.