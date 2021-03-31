Ice and Beer wildfires in Reno County 85% contained

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ice and Beer wildfires are now 85% contained according to the Hutchinson Fire Department.

Fire units continue to work the two fires east and north of Hutchinson with some hot spots continuing to burn.

Yesterday, crews worked with lighter winds to gain the upper hand on some trouble areas. All other task forces that were called to help battle the fires have been released.

Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said the Ice Fire burned 300 acres and one home. The Beer Fire, from 4th Avenue to 43rd between Kent and Willison Road, burned approximately 600 acres. No buildings have been damaged.

Chief Beer credits fire crews for saving numerous homes and outbuildings that are valued at just over $17 million.