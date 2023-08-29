The Wichita Ice Center remains closed, August 2023 (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Ice Center has been closed for more than a month and a half for repairs, but progress is happening inside the building.

On July 12, the ice center’s compressors failed, making it impossible to maintain a safe ice temperature for skating.

This week, officials announced a new condensing tower has been installed, but they are still waiting for other specialized parts to arrive. They believe the ice center will have ice before October and will be fully operational in time for the start of the hockey season. Click here for updates.

In the meantime, workers are taking care of other issues, such as the replacement of bench matting on the OLY side and replacement dasher pieces, plus other odds and ends.