Iconic air show returns to Wichita after absent several years Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The McConnell Air Force Base opened their gates to the public today and even though the weather didn't allow for the Frontiers in Flight, they still had quite the layout on the ground.

"I've never been to anything like this," said Beatrice Garcia, patron of the air show.

Beatrice Garcia and her family traveled all the way from Dallas to take in the sights at McConnell this weekend.

"I didn't expect all this," said Garcia. "It's just amazing all of the big airplanes and people here."

The McConnell Air Force Base hosted thousands of people and dozens of aircrafts. They even had some speed on the ground, so quick, a photographer would struggle to capture the moments.

It's an event that is returning to McConnell after several years and it's something many people look forward to.

"I used to go when I was little with my parents," said Amber Little. "Wanted to do the same with our kids."

The event hosted hundreds of children that got an up-close look at some of our most prestigious aircrafts.

"Right now we're in a delay for the aerial performances," said Daniel de La Fe, McConnell Air Force Base. "Hoping to get those in the sky tomorrow, as long as the weather sticks out."

The air show will continue Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.