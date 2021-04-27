ICT-1: Leaders call it a success, want more of it

Paramedics, COMCARE and law officers are teaming up to take mental health calls in a program called ICT-1.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders are considering expanding the Integrated Care Team (ICT-1). The team consists of a law enforcement officer, a paramedic and a mental health professional. They respond together to mental health crises in the community.

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council got an update on ICT-1. Malachi Winters, the program manager, told the councilmembers that ICT-1 responded to 419 mental health calls in 2020.

The majority of the calls requesting the team came from the Wichita Police Department (35%) and 911 dispatchers (32%).

Winters said that more than half the time, the team found solutions that did not involve the person going to the COMCARE Crisis Center or a hospital.

He said that ICT-1 reduced trips to the COMCARE Crisis Center 218 times and trips to the emergency room in an ambulance 220 times. Winters said that is a savings of $2.3 million, plus it freed up law enforcement, EMS and fire staff for other calls.

City of Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders are now looking at how to expand the program.

To read the full report, CLICK HERE.

