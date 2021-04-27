ICT-1: Leaders call it a success, want more of it

Paramedics, COMCARE and law officers are teaming up to take mental health calls in a program called ICT-1.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders are considering expanding the Integrated Care Team (ICT-1). The team consists of a law enforcement officer, a paramedic and a mental health professional. They respond together to mental health crises in the community.

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council got an update on ICT-1. Malachi Winters, the program manager, told the councilmembers that ICT-1 responded to 419 mental health calls in 2020.

The majority of the calls requesting the team came from the Wichita Police Department (35%) and 911 dispatchers (32%).

Winters said that more than half the time, the team found solutions that did not involve the person going to the COMCARE Crisis Center or a hospital.

He said that ICT-1 reduced trips to the COMCARE Crisis Center 218 times and trips to the emergency room in an ambulance 220 times. Winters said that is a savings of $2.3 million, plus it freed up law enforcement, EMS and fire staff for other calls.

City of Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders are now looking at how to expand the program.

