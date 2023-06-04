WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The ICT Big Gay Market held Sunday supported LGBTQIA businesses.

It was the third ICT Big Gay market.

There were activities for both children and adults, as well as food.

The creator of the Market said he wanted to give back to the community and bring a safe space to Wichita.

“Spaces like this for our LGBTQIA community are very important to just feel safe to be themselves, dress what they would want to dress, hold hands as same-sex partners or whatever sex they prefer, gender, and just feel comfortable,” said James Boyd, the creator of ICT Big Gay Market.

Boyd encourages people who may feel uncomfortable with events like this, to go out and ask questions.

For more pride events in Wichita, click here.