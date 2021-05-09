ICT Community Fridge continues to grow: Helping USD 259 students and their families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– ICT Community Fridge Project first brought you their neighborhood fridge back in August. Now they’re expanding to local schools. Teachers are calling it a blessing in disguise.

Both South High teacher, Tara Rodgers and junior, Amy Nguyen say they’re thrilled to have a little extra help for students during a time of need. The refrigerator was installation less than a month ago and they say it’s already helped to feed hundreds of kids within their school.



The idea of the fridge is to help students and their families during the pandemic. Allowing kids to grab a snack before or after class and even give them the opportunity to take home a grocery bag full of food. Allowing them to have extra meals at home for the night.



“It’s free, it’s easy, It’s just there to make it as simple as possible and to help as many people as possible,” said Rodgers.

“It continues to bring the issue of food insecurities to the schools,” said Nguyen.



ICT Community Fridge organizers hope to get more fridges in schools in the coming months.



