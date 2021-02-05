ICT Community Fridge Projects opens first 24-hour fridge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are driving right along Douglas Avenue near Hillside in Wichita — you might notice a new fridge sitting in front of the Restoration Knox Center.

“Food is not a privilege, it is something that everybody needs,” said Carl Taylor, CEO of the Restoration Knox Center.

Taylor reached out to ICT Community Fridge to be a host for their first outdoor fridge that is accessible 24/7.

“It’s going to be really significant to the Downtown community because at any time, any moment someone can just open the fridge and do whatever they need. They don’t have to wait for our first two businesses to open,” said Tajahnae Stocker, an organizer with ICT Community Fridge.

The ICT Community Fridge Project started in late August 2020. This is one of three fridges they have across Wichita that offer free food, no questions asked.

“I understand the shame and I experienced the shame of going to the food pantry and giving my name, and my address and my tax papers and it’s uncomfortable and not many people want to talk about. So, this alleviates that. You don’t have to talk about that you’re struggling. You just go and get what you need and then continue on,” Stocker said.

The only rule is to take what you need.

“There’s no policing. So, if you feel like you’re not gonna have enough food for the week then take as much food as you need. Take food for the week or the month because this fridge is already going to be stocked,” she said.

Donations are not only encouraged, but welcomed to keep the fridge stocked. For the Knox fridge, Stocker said the focus of that fridge will be sealed products.

ICT Community Fridge hopes to do more than offer mutual aid. They aim to start discussions about food insecurities and racial discrepancies, “Just talking about it, just acknowledging that redlining was a thing. We have a poor transit system that doesn’t accommodate everybody unless you’re a nine to five schedule — talking about food deserts, talking about food deserts on campus — students like eating the traditional ramen and like having sleep for dinner, things like that.”

FRIDGE LOCATIONS:

Dead Center Vintage: 626 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67202

Restoration Knox Center: 2924 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214

CHD Boxing Club: 2505 E. 9th St N. Wichita, KS 67214

