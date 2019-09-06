ICT Fest runs through Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Downtown Wichita was rocking Thursday night as part of ICT Fest.

The three night event features more than 40 bands from all types of genres. It is billed as one of the city’s biggest music festivals of the year.

“ICT Fest is a time for all of the bands to come together, play in one place, and kind of celebrate everything that’s going on. The excellence of music and the community aspect itself,” said Matthew Clag, ICT Fest organizer.

The event runs through Saturday night and is free to attend. It is the 15th year for the event.

