ICT Launchpad party hopes to launch children into a successful school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Organizations around Kansas are helping children get ready to go back to school.

ICT Launchpad, Inc. held its back-to-school block party Sunday at the Launchpad Community Center, 3926 E. 13th Street, Wichita.

Children not only received a backpack full of school supplies but also got free haircuts and a whole lot of fun. The block party included bounce houses, face painting, games, music, and food.

“They already have enough going on with everything’s going on with COVID around them, family situations, so this will just be one less thing for them and their families to have to worry about getting done,” said Bryce Graham, founder and president of ICT Launchpad.

This was the sixth year for the back-to-school block party. Organizers are still taking donations in case some families missed the event.

To donate, click on ICT Launchpad, Inc. or visit the Launchpad Community Center Facebook page.

“Our whole theme at the Launchpad is to help launch youth into the orbit of success, and a big part of that is making sure they are equipped with the right tools and utensils to give back to schools so that they can be focused on just learning,” Graham said.